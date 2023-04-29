These lifestyle changes will help you to have good sleep

Insomnia is a common sleep disorder that can make it hard to fall asleep, hard to stay asleep, or cause you to wake up too early and not be able to get back to sleep. You may still feel tired when you wake up.

According to experts, the lifestyle choices are main reason behind this. Insomnia triggers a lot of other physical and mental health issues like stress, anxiety, blood pressure imbalance, low immunity, fatigue and more.

But this situation can be overcome by making some lifestyle changes and here are they:

Exercising: The most common and most effective is to practice physical exercise. Exercise exhausts the body and releases any muscular and mental stress for you to get better sleep.

Also Read: Know the side effects of drinking too much tea

Hydration: Keep yourself hydrated and consume fluids as much as possible.

Sunlight: Exposure to 15-20 minutes of morning sunlight is a natural source of vitamin D.

Diet: Eat food items such as bananas, pumpkin seeds or almonds or chamomile tea before bedtime. Eating nuts such as Almonds, walnuts, pistachios, and cashews can also help to get you healthy sleep.

Timing of last meal: It is best to consume the last meal of the day three hours before your bedtime.