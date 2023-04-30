Ashik Stenny from Kerala tops JEE-Main with a perfect 100 percentile score

Ashik Stenny, a native of Kottayam, Kerala, has secured a perfect 100 percentile score in the Joint Entrance Examination-Main (JEE-Main) 2023. Ashik had previously topped the first session of JEE-Main earlier this year. The JEE-Main is a national entrance examination for admission to top engineering courses in India. The National Testing Agency announced the JEE-Main 2023 results on Saturday, compiling the scores of the two sessions. The agency reported that 43 candidates have achieved a 100 percentile score all over the country, with Ridhi Kamalesh Kumar Maheshwari from Karnataka being the only girl to achieve the score.

Ashik is the son of teacher couple Stenny James and Binu Stenny from Bharananganam, near Pala, in Kottayam district. He studied at the Alphonsa Residential School at Bharananganam until Class 10 and secured 93 percent in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education exam. He is also a winner of Mathematics and Chemistry Olympiads. In addition, Ashik has previously cleared the exam of the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana, a national-level scholarship scheme, and the National Talent Search Exam.

For JEE-Main this year, the candidates who have secured a cut-off of 90.7788 percentile or above can apply for the JEE-Advanced for admission to IITs. The registration for JEE-Advanced starts on Sunday, April 30, at 10 am and will be open until 5 pm on May 7. JEE-Advanced is scheduled to be held on June 4.