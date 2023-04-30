Badminton Asia Championships : Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty becomes first Indian pair to enter final

Dubai: In badminton, India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty created history by becoming the first Indian men’s doubles pair to enter the final of the Badminton Asia Championships. Their Chinese Taipei opponents retired midway through the semi-final match. Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin of Chinese Taipei retired during the match. The Indian pair will today face eighth-seeded Malaysian pair of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in the final.

Earlier, Dipu Ghosh and Raman Ghosh, bronze medallists from 1971, were the last Indian men’s doubles pair to reach the semi-finals of the championships.

PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy had lost in the quarterfinals in the women’s and men’s singles respectively.