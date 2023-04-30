Bihar Cops: Woman Kills Her 3 Children, Allegedly Commits Suicide

In Bihar’s Gaya district, a woman named Malti Devi allegedly died by suicide after killing her three children in the Magra area, according to the police. City Superintendent of Police (SP) Himanshu reported that ‘the woman had first hanged her children and then allegedly died by suicide herself.’ The police have registered the matter, and the bodies have been sent to the district hospital for post-mortem examination. SP Himanshu mentioned that a case of harassment by Malti Devi’s husband has surfaced in the preliminary investigation. Malti Devi’s relatives have accused her husband of domestic tension, which led to her suicide. The husband has been arrested, and further investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district, a 34-year-old woman named Reena Yadav died by suicide after her husband refused to let her go to a beauty parlour on Thursday. The woman was identified as a resident of Scheme-51, and the incident occurred under Aerodrome police station limits in the city. Investigating officer Uma Shankar Yadav said that when Reena asked her husband, Balram Yadav, to go to the beauty parlour, he refused, and as a result, she ended her life by hanging from the ceiling. When Balram returned home, he found her hanging and informed the police.