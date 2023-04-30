Discover why your bread will now contain more oats and grains

Starting from Monday, new guidelines are being implemented to ensure the quality of specialty breads in India. At least twenty types of specialty breads, including whole wheat bread, garlic bread, oatmeal bread, milk bread, honey bread, cheese bread, fruit bread, and protein enriched bread, will be subject to these guidelines.

According to the proposed regulations, specific ingredients must be present in a stipulated amount in each type of bread. For example, whole wheat bread should contain at least seventy-five percent wheat, while brown bread should contain fifty percent wheat. Garlic bread must contain a minimum of 2% garlic and other natural ingredients. Oatmeal bread must include 15% oats. Additionally, from tomorrow, whole grain bread must contain 10% grain powders other than wheat for the next year, increasing to 20% after that.

Regarding other types of bread, milk bread must contain 6% milk, honey bread should have 5% honey, and cheese bread must have 10% cheese. For fruit and raisin breads, at least 10% of the key ingredients should be included. Lastly, protein enriched bread must have a minimum of 15% protein.

Explaining the reason behind the guidelines, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India noted that manufacturers have been selling products with meager quantities of special ingredients at high prices. As a result, the guidelines aim to ensure the quality and authenticity of specialty breads in India.

As the guidelines come into effect, consumers can expect more transparency and standardization in the ingredients used in their favorite breads.