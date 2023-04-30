Global box office for “Ponniyin Selvan II”crosses Rs 100 crore

The makers of Mani Ratnam’s “Ponniyin Selvan II” announced on Sunday that the film has grossed Rs 100 crore worldwide. On Friday, the second part of the lavishly produced feature film as well as its dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam were released. Ratnam’s production company, Madras Talkies, posted the box office figures on its official Twitter account.”Winning both the box office and hearts! Over 100 crores are collected worldwide for #PS2. #PS2RunningSuccessfully,” read the tweet’s banner.

“Ponniyin Selvan II” stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj among others and is based on the hugely well-liked 1955 Tamil novel of the same name by author Kalki Krishnamurthy.The historical action epic, which is regarded as one of the most expensive films ever made with a reported budget of Rs 500 crore, tells the tale of Arulmozhivarman’s (Jayam Ravi), one of the most powerful kings in the south who later rose to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. Released in September 2022, the first installment was co-produced by Madras Talkies and A Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions.