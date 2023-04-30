Google dedicated special Doodle for Alan Rickman, celebrating his iconic Broadway performance

Google dedicated a doodle to English actor Alan Rickman to mark 36 years of his iconic performance in ‘Les Liaisons Dangereuses’, a Broadway play for which he earned a Tony nomination and was instrumental in launching his career.

Born on February 21, 1946 in west London, Alan Rickman is most popularly known for his role as Severus Snape in the Harry Potter series. His role as antagonist Hans Gruber in the film Die Hard went down as one of the most iconic villains in the history of cinema. Alan Rickman also directed three plays and two films and received numerous acting nominations and awards throughout his acting career.

However, apart from movies, Alan Rickman was also a natural painter and studied graphic design, according to the Google page dedicated to him. ‘He joined the Royal Shakespeare Company, where he appeared in The Tempest and Love’s Labour’s Lost. He struck gold in 1985 when he starred as anti-hero Le Vicomte de Valmont in the play Les Liaisons Dangereuses (Dangerous Liaisons). After earning a Tony nomination for his performance, he began receiving offers to act in films’, the page added.