Gulf country bans unlicensed sale of precious stones, metals on social media

Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) in Oman has banned the unlicensed sale of precious stones, metals on social media. The ministry warned that selling precious metals and stones through social media without a license is a violation of the Precious Metals Control Law.

The Ministry stated selling precious metals and stones through social media without a license is a violation of the Precious Metals Control Law issued by Royal Decree No. (109/2000) and its executive regulations issued by Ministerial Resolution No. (123/2003). Ministry warned that it will take legal measures against anyone who violates this.