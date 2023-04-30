Media publishers to get paid-per-article through Elon Musk’s new Twitter venture.

Over the weekend, Elon Musk announced a new initiative for Twitter that would allow media publishers to charge users on a per-article basis using a single click. Musk explained that the initiative was a win-win for both media organizations and the public. ‘This enables users who would not sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per-article price for when they want to read an occasional article,’ he said. The plan will begin next month, although Musk did not provide details on exact pricing or Twitter’s cut.

Musk’s announcement comes at a time when many media organizations are struggling to create subscription plans that pay their operating costs, while readers have grown accustomed to getting news for free. However, some have raised concerns about Musk’s initiative. Journalist James Ball noted that readers often click away when encountering a paywall, while publishers prefer full-time subscribers, who generate more ad revenue. Additionally, the per-article approach could encourage ‘click bait,’ favour large publishers over small ones, and it’s unclear whether authors, not just news groups, will see any profits.

Despite these concerns, some on Twitter have reacted positively. Greg Autry, a frequent author for Forbes, Foreign Policy, and Ad Astra, praised the move, saying it was the right solution for authors whose work often ends up behind paywalls. Marketing author Carlos Gil also tweeted his approval, saying, ‘Finally, a pay-per-view for news that won’t make you feel like you’re buying an overpriced stadium beer. Get your articles à la carte and keep your wallet happy.’