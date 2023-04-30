PM Modi blames Cong & JD(S) for political instability in Karnataka, says they treat the state as an ATM.

During a public meeting in Channapatna in Ramanagara district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress and JD(S) for their involvement in the political instability in Karnataka. He accused both parties of treating the state as an ATM, and of being dynastic parties that encourage corruption.

‘The Congress and the JD(S) are responsible for the instability. They pretend to be two separate parties but are one in their hearts. They are together in Delhi. They assist each other in Parliament,’ Modi said. He also pointed out that both parties see opportunity in instability, and that unstable governments provide a chance for loot.

The Prime Minister further criticized the JD(S) for openly declaring that they would be the kingmaker if they got 15 to 20 seats in the election to the 224-member Assembly. He stated that this selfish approach may benefit one family, but it causes losses to lakhs of families in Karnataka.

‘This was Modi’s fifth public meeting in the past two days in poll-bound Karnataka, which goes to polls on May 10,’ the report stated.