PM Modi credits ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ for improving gender ratio in Haryana

During the 100th episode of his monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the positive impact of campaigns like ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ and ‘Selfie With Daughter’ on improving the gender ratio in Haryana. The PM credited Sunil Jaglan, the creator of ‘Selfie With Daughter’, for bringing the issue of gender ratio to the forefront.

‘I started the campaign ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ from Haryana itself. The ‘Selfie with Daughter’ campaign influenced me a lot and I mentioned it in my episode. Soon this ‘Selfie with Daughter’ campaign turned into a global campaign. The motive of this campaign was to make people understand the importance of a daughter in one’s life,’ said the PM.

He thanked Jaglan for his efforts, stating that ‘The importance of a daughter in life also comes to the fore through this campaign. The result of many such efforts is that today the gender ratio has improved in Haryana.’

The Mann Ki Baat program has become a key element of the government’s citizen-outreach program, addressing various social groups such as women, youth, and farmers, and has spurred community action. The show is broadcast in 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, as well as 11 foreign languages, and has reached over 100 crore people.

Overall, PM Modi’s focus on campaigns such as ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ and ‘Selfie With Daughter’ has been instrumental in bringing attention to the importance of gender equality and the role of daughters in Indian society.