VRS for 300 Police due to excess alcohol intake

Assam Police officers who are “habitual drinkers” will be offered voluntary retirement, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday.He stated that the process has already begun and that new recruitment will take place to fill the vacancies.”Around 300 officers and jawans are habitual drinkers, and excessive alcohol consumption has harmed their bodies.” The government has a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) in place for them.”It is an old rule, but we had not implemented it earlier,” Sarma, who also holds the portfolio for housing, told reporters on the sidelines of a programme.

The chief minister also stated that he is working on governance decentralisation and has begun the process of opening offices with powers previously held by the deputy commissioners’ office in all 126 legislative assembly constituency areas.”We’re working to ensure that people don’t have to travel to the district headquarters for work at the DC’s office, and that the DC’s office is accessible in every LAC area.””The DCs will be in charge of law and order, and they will be assigned different tasks,” Sarma added.