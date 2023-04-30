Yulu launches its first electric scooter in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Yulu has launched its first electric two-wheeler in the Indian markets. Yulu Wynn is manufactured by CTL, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bajaj Auto Ltd. The company launched Wynn electric scooter at a limited-period introductory price of Rs 55,555 (ex-showroom). The bookings for Yulu Wynn are open at a token payment of Rs 999 which is fully refundable. The e-scooter will be sold at Rs 59,999 once the introductory period comes to an end.

Yulu Wynn will initially be sold in Bengaluru. It will be available in more cities soon. The deliveries of the e-scootr will start from the mid of May. The customers can experience complete digital ownership through the Yulu app and on the website as well.

Yulu Wynn is offered in 2 colours- Scarlet Red & Moonlight White. The electric scooter features operating system with on-the-air (OTA) connectivity and it does not require a driving licence and vehicle registration. People of all ages above 16 can ride it.

The e-scooter features truly-keyless access and instant family-sharing. It is offered with a mobility subscription pack which lowers down the cost of ownership by 40%. Yulu Wynn is equipped with a swappable battery that can be swapped in under 1 minute at any battery swapping station on the Yuma Energy network – a Yulu & Magna joint venture. It can also be charged at home via a portable charger.