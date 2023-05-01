China’s Guangdong proposes to send 300,000 jobless youth to the countryside to find employment

China’s rising youth unemployment rate has become a significant economic challenge, prompting the country to propose some controversial solutions. Guangdong, the wealthiest province and manufacturing giant, has proposed to send 300,000 jobless youth to the countryside for two to three years to find employment. The province, which borders Hong Kong, announced this month that it will help fresh college graduates and young entrepreneurs find employment in rural areas, and it urged young people who moved from rural areas to urban cities to return and search for work. Reports indicate that one in five young people in Chinese cities are unemployed.

The country’s economic slowdown and shifting employment landscape have contributed to challenges for young job seekers. In December, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on urban youth to seek employment in rural areas to revitalize the rural economy. The Guangdong proposal received harsh criticism on social media, as the urban jobless rate for those between the ages of 16 and 24 shot up to 19.6%, the second-highest figure on record.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the job market, forcing many businesses to close or reduce their workforce. Over the past three years, small businesses and consumer spending have been severely impacted by the government’s now-defunct harsh COVID policy. The private sector, which accounts for more than 80% of jobs in China, was also harmed by a regulatory crackdown on internet, real estate, and education businesses.

The Chinese government has implemented a range of policies and initiatives, including vocational training programs, subsidies for employers who hire graduates, and support for entrepreneurship and small business development to address youth unemployment. However, some experts argue that more needs to be done to address the root causes of youth unemployment, including reforms to the education system and more investment in industries that are likely to create jobs for young people.

The economic slowdown in China is primarily due to rising rates of unemployment among young people. As a record 11.6 million college students are expected to graduate this year and enter the job market, the youth unemployment rate could rise even further. According to CNN calculations using the most recent statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics, nearly 11 million young people in China’s cities and towns are unemployed. It is noteworthy that China only makes employment data available for urban areas.

Experts suggest that dispersing young people to smaller villages in the countryside could help mitigate the risk of large numbers of angry, well-educated youth in China’s cities presenting significant problems for the ruling Chinese Communist Party. This move could also help diminish income disparities between China’s tier 1 and tier 2 cities and the poorer areas of the country.

Addressing China’s youth unemployment remains a significant challenge, and it will be crucial for the country’s future economic growth and social stability.