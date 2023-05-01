Residents demanding strict action against traffic violators

Traffic violations and accidents have become a daily occurrence for residents living on either side of the 1.5-kilometer-long Maraimalai Adigal Road in Puducherry.

The four-lane road, which includes two dedicated bus lanes, is a busy thoroughfare that connects the city’s western outskirts to Boulevard, White Town, and the Rajiv Gandhi bus stand. Residents are now calling for strict punishment for the violators. Residents claim that people travelling from the bus stop to Nellithope and from Vengadasubba Reddy Square to the bus stop frequently take the wrong route in order to save time. This not only increases the risk of accidents, but it also puts those who enter the MM Road from Aruthathipuram, Muthamizh Nagar, Raja Nagar, Ayyanar Nagar, Subbaiah Nagar, and Mangalakshmi Nagar in danger. Most violators drive at high speeds, resulting in minor accidents and heated arguments. Residents claim that even cops from the Orleanpet police station and the SP office on MM Road break traffic laws by driving in the wrong direction.

Residents are now urging authorities to take strict action against violators and to ensure that public gatherings or protests do not completely block the road.