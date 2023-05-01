Russian army replaces its highest-ranking general in charge of logistics Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev

The Russian army has replaced its top logistics general, Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, ahead of a possible counter-offensive by Ukraine. Mizintsev, who is currently under British sanctions due to his involvement in the siege of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, has been replaced by Alexei Kuzmenkov, a former official from the National Guard, as announced by the Russian defense ministry. The ministry did not give a reason for Mizintsev’s replacement, and it comes as no surprise, as several influential Russian war correspondents predicted last week that he would likely be removed from his post.

The Russian army has faced logistical challenges during its offensive in Ukraine, and these challenges were highlighted during a chaotic mobilization drive last year. Mizintsev, who was appointed to the highest-ranking position of general in charge of logistics soon after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the mobilization drive last September, has been nicknamed “the Butcher of Mariupol” by some Western media.

According to the defense ministry’s statement, Kuzmenkov has been appointed as the deputy defense minister of the Russian Federation responsible for the logistical support of the Armed Forces. However, it remains unclear why Mizintsev was replaced after only seven months on the job. Despite this change, the situation between Russia and Ukraine remains tense, and the possibility of a counter-offensive by Ukraine remains.