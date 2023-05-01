School principal in Florida forced to resign after class 6 students were shown Michelangelo’s ‘David’ statue

Hope Carrasquilla, a former school principal in Florida who resigned after students in her class were shown Michelangelo’s ‘David’ statue, has recently visited the masterpiece. BBC reported on April 29 that Carrasquilla and her family visited David at the Accademia Galleria in Florence on Friday, at the invitation of museum director Cecilie Hollberg.

In an interview with BBC, Carrasquilla expressed her admiration for the gallery, saying ‘I think it’s beautiful. It looks like a church. The thing that impresses me the most is that this whole gallery was built for him.’

Carrasquilla was forced to resign from her position as the principal of the Citrus County School District’s (CCSD) elementary school in 2020 after parents complained that she showed students the famous statue, which depicts a nude male figure. The controversy surrounding the statue’s display in the classroom led to a widespread debate on the issue of censorship and artistic expression.

Carrasquilla’s visit to the Accademia Galleria is seen by many as a symbolic victory for artistic freedom and an affirmation of the importance of exposing students to great works of art. It is also a reminder of the ongoing debate over censorship and the role of educators in shaping students’ exposure to controversial material.

Overall, Carrasquilla’s visit to see Michelangelo’s ‘David’ is a poignant reminder of the power of art to spark debate and controversy, as well as its capacity to inspire awe and wonder in those who behold it.