Two ‘weekend tornadoes’ hit the Atlantic coast of the US in Florida and Virginia causing damage over the weekend

Over the weekend, two tornadoes hit the Atlantic coast of the United States, causing damage in Florida and Virginia. The tornadoes were accompanied by heavy rains and powerful winds, causing significant destruction. The Florida tornado struck on Saturday in the city of Palm Beach Gardens, overturning vehicles and uprooting trees.

Videos and photos from eyewitnesses show damaged buildings and cars stacked onto one another in a parking lot. The twister caused winds that gusted up to 100 mph, according to officials in the weather services office in Miami. A meteorologist named Shawn Bhatti said that the tornado was caused by ‘a warm maritime air mass and within that, a lot of moisture.’

Spencer Caesare, a Palm Beach resident, reported that the tornado developed quickly and struck his residential building in a matter of minutes. He added that power lines were sparking and arcing even after the tornado passed, but all residents in his complex were unharmed. Fortunately, police in the Palm Beach area did not report any major injuries or fatalities.

In Virginia, the tornado was confirmed in Virginia Beach just after 6 pm ET, with the National Weather Service issuing a tornado warning beforehand. The twister hit three hours after the warning was issued, damaging 50 to 100 homes, according to City Manager Patrick Duhaney.

He declared a state of emergency on Sunday evening. Trees were reportedly uprooted in the Great Neck area, with some falling on a house and a vehicle. The Virginia Beach Fire Department said that multiple homes sustained major storm damage, and fire crews were responding to calls for assistance.