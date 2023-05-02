Accused in Rohini court shootout shot dead by rivals at Tihar Jail

According to officials, Tillu Tajpuriya, a jailed gangster and an accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout case, was allegedly killed by members of the Gogi gang inside Tihar Jail early on Tuesday. Tajpuriya was allegedly attacked by four inmates affiliated with the rival Gogi gang around 6.15 am. The attackers allegedly cut the iron grille installed on the first floor of the high-security ward and used bedsheets to climb down to the ground floor before attacking Tajpuriya with an improvised sharp object. Tajpuriya was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital after receiving medical attention at the jail outpatient department but was declared dead during treatment. He had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Speaking on the incident, a senior prison official said, ‘Tajpuriya was lodged on the ground floor of the high-risk ward, while the attackers — Deepak alias Titar, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh, and Riyaz Khan — were lodged on the first floor of the same ward.’

This incident is not the first one involving gang violence at Tihar Jail. In September 2021, gangster Jitender Gogi was shot dead by two assailants dressed as lawyers inside the Rohini court complex. The assailants were then killed in retaliatory firing by the police.