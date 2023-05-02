Active Covid cases in country dropped to 44 ,175 people

According to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday, India has logged 3,325 new coronavirus infections, while active cases have decreased to 44,175 from 47,246.The death toll has risen to 5,31,564 with 17 deaths, seven of which have been reconciled by Kerala, according to data updated at 8 a.m. The Covid case total was 4.49 crore (4,49,52,996).According to the ministry, active cases now account for 0.11 percent of total infections, and the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.71 percent.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease has risen to 4,43,77,257, with a case fatality rate of 1.18 percent. According to the ministry’s website, the country has received 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine as part of the nationwide vaccination drive.