BJP President questions double standard as CPM screens BBC documentary on Kerala’s story

K Surendran, the BJP state president, has accused the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government of hypocrisy for protesting against the upcoming film ‘The Kerala Story’ while allowing other controversial works that ‘attacked Christians and Hindus.’ He questioned the government’s double standard, asking why films and plays that attacked certain communities were permitted in the name of freedom of expression while ‘The Kerala Story’ was being criticized even before its release.

‘When films and plays attacking Christians and Hindus have been permitted here on the grounds of freedom of expression, why not adopt the same stand for a film on terrorism? Let people watch and decide,’ Surendran said on Monday. He cited the example of the controversial play ‘Kakkukali’, which allegedly portrayed the monastic community of Christians in a negative light, and drew protests from a section of Christians.

‘There were many protests against Kashmir Files too. But there was no such thing when ‘Kakkukali’ was staged… the CPM arranged halls to screen a documentary (BBC documentary on Narendra Modi), but why the double standard now,’ he added. Surendran urged the government to allow the film’s screening and let the people decide.