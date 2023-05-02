Britain’s King Charles III to wear clothing that has been previously worn by his antecedents at coronation

According to news agency Reuters, Britain’s King Charles III will wear clothing previously worn by his antecedents, including his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and grandfather, King George VI, during his coronation ceremony. Buckingham Palace confirmed that many of the regalia date back centuries, but some items will be reused to promote sustainability and efficiency, such as the coronation glove made for George VI.

Charles is an advocate of sustainability and has spoken out for measures to protect the world’s vulnerable populations against climate change. Dents, the company that created the gold-embroidered glove for George VI’s coronation in 1937, expressed delight at the monarch’s decision to re-use it, calling Charles a “sustainable, eco-friendly king.”

Deborah Moore, the CEO of Dents, also commented on the significance of incorporating heritage into modern times, stating that it was a little bit of looking back to the past for their very modern king. While Charles became Britain’s king immediately after his mother’s death, he will now be officially crowned king in a ceremony that will take place later this week on Saturday.

The coronation ceremony will reflect the country’s diversity and will be shorter than the previous one. Charles will be anointed before his crowning and enthronement, while Camilla will have a simpler ceremony. Public events, including the Coronation Big Lunch and a concert at Windsor Castle, will take place across the Commonwealth realms. This will be the first coronation of a British monarch in the 21st century and the 40th at Westminster Abbey since William the Conqueror’s in 1066.