Cardinal Cleemis urges ban on ‘Kakkukali’ play, demands political parties to clarify their position

The President of Kerala Catholic Bishop’s Council, Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis, made a call to ban the play ‘Kakkukali’ on Monday, stating that it defames Christian asceticism and spreads wrong messages to other religious groups. He criticized those who support the play, saying that they advocate ‘anti-Christian’ sentiments and demanded political parties to clarify their stance.

Cardinal Cleemis expressed disappointment in the position taken by those who claim to support secularism and minority love, stating that the Church sees such actions as equivalent to physical assault. He also urged all political parties in Kerala to take a clear position on the matter, condemning the hide-and-seek played by some who claim to support the Church and Christian community through direct appearances and statements.

In addition, Cardinal Cleemis highlighted the beauty of Christian faith expressed through asceticism and priesthood. He emphasized the immense contributions of Christian monastic communities throughout the world and condemned the attempt to conceal their acts of kindness through misleading stories as part of a secret agenda. He further expressed doubts on whether the government and opposition parties fully comprehend the meaning of this agenda.

Regarding the recent performance of the play, the Cardinal stated that it indicated the petitions submitted to the District Collectors calling for a ban on the play have taken a backseat. He emphasized that Christians are entitled to equal justice like other communities.

In his own words, ‘The Church is interested in knowing the position of all political parties in Kerala in this matter. Christians are entitled to equal justice like other communities.’