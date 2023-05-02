Climate change protestors block Paris Hilton’s Met Gala entrance

Paris Hilton made her fashionable debut at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City. However, the socialite’s entrance was delayed due to a group of climate change protestors who blocked her black van on the way to the event.

The protestors, wearing red T-shirts and carrying signs that read “The 1% are killing the climate,” laid on the road and shouted, “We want it now.”

Despite the delay, the way was cleared quickly, and Hilton eventually arrived on the red carpet in a stunning black off-the-shoulder Marc Jacobs dress with a shimmery top and full sleeves. She completed her look with statement boots decorated with Swarovski crystals and a black rose choker. Her hair was styled in a high ponytail, and she wore striking black eyeshadow to match her attire.

The Met Gala returned in 2023 with its usual glitz and glamour at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and a host of celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Jared Leto, and Kylie Jenner, were present in their fashionable best.