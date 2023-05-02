India emerges as the most popular country of origin for international students, leaving behind China

According to a report by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the number of Indian students heading to the US in 2022 has increased compared to last year, making India the most popular country of origin for international students, leaving China behind. In 2022, 64,300 Indian students went to America, while China’s number declined to 24,796. The report includes the number of all international students enrolled in American schools and universities, from kindergarten to grade 12.

The report also showed that the number of students from China and India made Asia the most popular continent of origin, but China sent fewer students in 2022 compared to 2021 (-24,796), while India sent more students. The number of international students enrolled in kindergarten through grade 12 increased by 7.8% from 2021 to 2022, and all K-12 schools hosted around 700 international students in 2022, which was almost similar to 2021.

According to the report, there were 117,301 pre and post-completion optional practical training (OPT) students with both an employment authorization document (EAD) and who reported working for an employer in 2022, compared to 115,651 in 2021. Last year, 7,683 SVEP-certified schools were eligible to enroll international students, which was a decrease of 400 schools from 2021.

California hosted the largest percentage of international students among US states, with 225,173 international students, making up 16.5% of all international students in the US. Under the active exchange visitors programs in the US, a total of 276, 723 exchange visitors were hosted, which was a 1.15% rise compared to 2021.

The report showed that 46% (6,21,347) of all active SEVIS records hailed from either China or India, one percentage point fewer than in 2021. The overall number of active F-1 and M-1 student records coming from Asia increased by 68,678 from the calendar year 2021 to the calendar year 2022, with student record trends varying across different countries.

Although other Asian countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Malaysia, experienced a decline in students compared to the previous year, there was an increase in the number of Indian students going to the US. However, 70% of all international students in the United States are from Asia.