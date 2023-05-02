‘Kerala Story’ creators abandon 32K claim, assert film focuses on three events

Protests have been on the rise against ‘The Kerala Story’ makers’ claim that 32,000 women from Kerala have joined the IS. However, in a recent move, the makers have modified the description of the trailer on YouTube. According to the new description, ‘The Kerala Story’ is a true account of the experiences of three young girls from different parts of Kerala.

The film’s director, Sudipto Sen, has reassured critics that the movie is not derogatory towards Kerala in any way. He stated that the film does not depict any religion in a negative light and does not touch on the topic of ‘Love Jihad’. Instead, the movie focuses on the terrorism angle, highlighting how girls are being lured and deceived in the name of love.

Sen has also denied the allegations that the makers of the film received any financial aid from the Central government or the BJP to produce the movie. In a recent interview with Manorama News, he asserted that the film is purely a work of fiction and that the team has not intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments.

As the opposition against ‘The Kerala Story’ continues to grow, it remains to be seen how the movie will be received upon its release on May 5.