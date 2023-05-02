Moist and Delicious White Forest Cake without an Oven: Just as Awesome as Store-Bought!

White Forest Cake is a delicious dessert that is perfect for any occasion. This cake is a twist on the traditional Black Forest Cake, with layers of fluffy white cake, whipped cream, and cherries. The best part is, you don’t need an oven to make it! Here’s a recipe for an oven-less White Forest Cake that’s moist, delicious, and just as awesome as store-bought cakes.

Ingredients:

1 can of condensed milk

1 cup of milk

1 cup of all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon of baking powder

1/2 teaspoon of baking soda

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/4 cup of vegetable oil

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1/2 cup of cherry pie filling

2 cups of whipped cream

1/4 cup of grated white chocolate

Instructions:

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together condensed milk, milk, all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, vegetable oil, and vanilla extract until smooth.

Grease a 9-inch cake pan with oil and pour the batter into it.

Cover the cake pan with aluminum foil and place it in a large pot. Pour enough water into the pot to come halfway up the sides of the cake pan.

Cover the pot with a lid and bring the water to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low and steam the cake for 40-45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Remove the cake from the pot and let it cool completely.

Once the cake has cooled, remove it from the cake pan and slice it horizontally into two equal parts.

Spread a layer of cherry pie filling on the bottom half of the cake and top it with whipped cream.

Place the other half of the cake on top and cover it with whipped cream.

Sprinkle grated white chocolate on top of the whipped cream.

Chill the cake in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes before serving.

Enjoy your delicious Oven-less White Forest Cake!