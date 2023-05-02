NCP chief Sharad Pawar to step down as party president

Sharad Pawar, president of the Nationalist Congress Party, announced his resignation as party leader on Tuesday. Pawar announced his decision at a book launch for his autobiography at the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratisthan here, prompting protests from NCP workers and leaders. “I have decided to step down as President of the Nationalist Congress Party,” he announced. Pawar also announced the formation of a committee of senior party leaders to chart a future course of action. However, party workers and leaders demanded that Pawar reverse his decision. They threatened to leave unless he reversed his decision. Pawar, a four-time Maharashtra chief minister who also served as Union Defence and Agriculture minister, was instrumental in bringing together an unlikely coalition of the NCP, Congress, and then the ideologically opposed Shiv Sena to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government following the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections.