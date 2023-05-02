Non-bailable warrant issued for three professors

Following a complaint from an assistant professor, police issued a non-bailable warrant against a professor and two former professors at Allahabad University on Monday. In August 2016, Deepshikha Sonkar, an assistant professor in the department of economics, filed a case against the then-head of the department, Professor Prahlad Kumar, Professor Manmohan Krishna, and Professor Javed Akhtar under sections 354C (voyeurism), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at the Karnalganj police station. According to Shivkuti Rajesh Kumar Yadav, Assistant Commissioner of Police, a non-bailable warrant has been issued against the three professors.In her police complaint, the assistant professor claimed Kumar, Krishna, and Akhtar hurled casteist slurs at her and exploited her.According to the university’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Jaya Kapoor, after his retirement, Krishna became the chair professor of Niti Aayog at the university, Kumar retired, and Akhtar is still a professor. Sonkar’s complaint was taken seriously by the then-vice-chancellor in 2016, she added, and a probe committee was formed. The committee found the complaint to be unfounded, according to Kapoor, who added that Sonkar did not respond to the panel’s questions and did not produce any evidence to back up her claims.