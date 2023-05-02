DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Equity indices end higher

May 2, 2023, 04:51 pm IST

Mumbai: Domestic benchmark indices ended higher today. BSE Sensex settled at 61,354.71, higher by 0.4% or 242.27 points. NSE Nifty ended at 18,147.65, up by 0.46% or 82.65 points.

All the sectoral indices ended higher  except Nifty FMCG and Pharma. Nifty Metal and Energy index was the top gainer which gained 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively. Financials and information technology stocks rose 0.5% and 1%, respectively. About2139 shares advanced, 1477 shares declined, and 166 shares remained  unchanged.

Top gainers in the market were ONGC, HDFC Life, Tech Mahindra, and Hindalco. Top losers in the market were Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharma, Ultratech Cement and Bharti Airtel.

 

 

