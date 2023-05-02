Tragic: Child, 5, dies from swing fall on auditorium grounds.

Tragedy struck in Kozhikode district when a five-year-old boy, Nihal, lost his life in a freak accident. Nihal, hailing from Mavoor, had been attending a wedding ceremony at the Ambalakkandi locality’s auditorium within Omassery Panchayat limits. He was playing in the children’s play area when he fell from the swing and got entrapped under iron rods. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Nihal did not survive the injuries sustained from the fall.

According to reports, the swing’s height was not unusually high, and the accident has been attributed to sheer bad luck. As one official put it, ‘It was an unfortunate incident. The height of the swing was not very high. But unfortunately, the child fell on the iron rods.’

The incident has left the family and the entire community in shock and grief. Nihal’s father, Musthafa, is devastated by the tragedy, saying, ‘I still cannot believe that he is no more. It was a small swing, and I don’t know how it could happen.’ The local authorities have expressed their condolences to the family and have promised a thorough investigation into the incident.