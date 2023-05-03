An Australian man’s remains who died while fishing discovered from inside a crocodile in northern Queensland

The remains of an Australian man who went fishing with friends were found inside a crocodile in northern Queensland, in Kennedy’s Bend, a popular saltwater crocodile habitat, according to a report by BBC. Kevin Darmody, a 65-year-old local resident of Cape York and a skilled fisherman, was last seen on April 29. After two days of searching, police euthanized two large crocodiles, measuring 4.1m and 2.8m in length, and found human remains. While the remains have yet to be identified, wildlife officers believe that both crocodiles were present during the attack, despite only one of them containing human remains.

Darmody’s friends did not witness the attack, but they heard him shout and then heard a loud splash. His friend John Peiti told the Cape York Weekly that when he rushed to the scene, there was no sign of Darmody, only his flip-flops on the bank. Crocodiles are common in northern Australia, but attacks are rare. Darmody’s death is the 13th fatal attack recorded in Queensland since 1985.

Queensland’s crocodile population has grown from around 5,000 to over 30,000 today, largely due to a hunting ban introduced in 1974. A 2019 study found that there are an average of 1.7 adult crocodiles per river kilometer assessed. Under Queensland’s management system, “problem crocodiles” are removed from areas where they pose a danger to the public and, in very rare cases, put to death.

The Northern Territory has the world’s largest population of wild crocodiles, with around 100,000 reptiles. There have been an average of 1-2 deaths per year from crocodile attacks in the region since 2005, although there have been no fatalities since 2018, despite awareness campaigns encouraging people to be “crocwise” around rivers.

While crocodile attacks are rare, they are a significant risk in northern Australia, and authorities advise people to take precautions when near water.