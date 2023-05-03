Cadbury recalls six chocolates over Listeria fears

London: International chocolate brand, Cadbury recalled its six products across the UK over listeria fears. The dairy company Müller, which produces these products , said it was recalling various batches in the UK and Ireland as a precaution. All of these desserts have a use-by date of either 17 or 18 May.

The affected products include: Cadbury Daim chocolate dessert 75g (use by 18 May); Cadbury Crunchie chocolate dessert 75g (use by 17 May); Cadbury Flake chocolate dessert 75g (use by 17 May); Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons chocolate dessert 75g (use by 18 May); Cadbury Dairy Milk Chunks chocolate dessert 75g (use by 18 May); Cadbury Heroes chocolate dessert six x 75g (use by 18 May).

According to Centres for Disease Control (CDC), listeria infection is a foodborne bacterial illness. It is called listeriosis and is usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. Pregnant women and people above the age of 65 are most at risk as the bacteria attack the immune system. According to CDC, the symptoms of listeriosis are similar to flu. They include fever, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.