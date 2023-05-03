Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up sharply

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price appreciated sharply in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 45,200, higher by Rs 640 per 8 gram.

On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 60,715 per 10 gram, up Rs 87 or 0.14%. Silver futures were trading higher by Rs 145 at Rs 76,393 per kg.

In the international markets, gold price remained firm above the key $2,000 level. As per market experts, investors were waiting the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate-hike verdict due later in the day. Price of spot gold remained unchanged $2,016.29 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% at $2,026.10.