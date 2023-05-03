Redmi launches Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G: Details

Mumbai: Redmi launched its latest model in the Redmi Note 12 lineup. The smartphone named ‘Note 12R Pro 5G’ was launched in China. The 12GB + 256GB variantof Redmi Note 12R Pro is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,700). The smartphone is offered in Black, Gold, and White colours. Redmi has not yet confirmed the Indian launch or the sale date of this smartphone.

The Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400) OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak local brightness of 1200 nits. The smartphone is said to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. It reportedly runs Android 13-based MIUI 14.

The smartphone has a dual rear camera unit- 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There will be a 16-megapixel front camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit with 33W fast charging support.