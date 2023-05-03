Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices snapped multi-day winning run – eight day for Sensex and six day for Nifty – and closed lower today. Investors were concerned over the US Federal Reserve’s rate hike decision.

BSE Sensex closed at 61,193.30, down by 161.41 points, or 0.26%. NSE Nifty ended at 18,089, down 57.80 points, or 0.32%.

The top losers in the market were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, ONGC, UPL, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finance. The top gainers in the market were Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement, ITC, Nestle India and Maruti Suzuki.