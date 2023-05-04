A team of dermatologists discover the world’s smallest skin cancer

A team of dermatologists recently made a remarkable discovery in the field of skin cancer diagnosis. During a routine visit to her dermatologist, a patient named Christy Staats had a suspicious red spot underneath her eye examined. It was eventually found to be a form of skin cancer known as melanoma, which is considered to be one of the deadliest forms of skin cancer due to its propensity to spread to other parts of the body.

The doctors involved in the case, led by Dr. Alexander Witkowski of the Oregon Health and Science University in Poland, claim that this particular instance of melanoma was the smallest ever detected, measuring only 0.65mm in size. The tiny spot was difficult to spot with the naked eye and was nearly invisible to most people.

Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that is caused when melanocytes, which are responsible for the skin’s coloration, grow uncontrollably. It can appear anywhere on the body, but it tends to be more common on the chest, back, and areas like the neck and face.

According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 97,610 cases of melanoma are expected to be diagnosed this year alone. While melanoma only accounts for 1% of skin cancer cases, it is responsible for a significant number of fatalities.

Some of the key symptoms of melanoma include the appearance of new moles or changes in existing ones. Other warning signs include spots that look different from all other spots on your skin, sores that do not heal, and the spread of pigmentation or redness and swelling of the mole.

In Christy Staats’ case, the tiny spot that turned out to be melanoma was detected using a Sklip smartphone attachment, which is designed to help dermatologists take a closer look at skin growths. Reflectance confocal microscopy (RFM) was used to highlight the spot and reveal the presence of atypical cells found in melanoma patients.

The good news is that melanoma can be cured, but only if it is caught early. Treatment involves removing the melanoma and some borders of the skin to ensure that all abnormal cells are eliminated. If you notice anything abnormal on your body, it is crucial to consult an expert immediately.

Melanoma is diagnosed in over 17,000 Britishers and almost 100,000 Americans each year, leading to over 2,000 and 8,00 deaths, respectively. It is essential to remain vigilant and seek professional medical attention at the first sign of a potential problem.