Central Bank in this Gulf country raises interest rates

Doha: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) hiked the QCB Deposit Rate (QCBDR). The apex bank increased the rate by 25 basis points to 5.50%. QCB also decided to raise the QCB Lending Rate (QCBLR) by 25 basis points to 6.00%. It also decided to raise the QCB Repurchase Rate (QCB Repo Rate) by 25 basis points to 5.75%. The new rates will come into force from Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Earlier the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) hiked the Base Rate. The apex bank has hiked the rate applicable to the Overnight Deposit Facility (ODF) by 25 basis points – from 4.90% to 5.15%. The new rate will come into effect from Thursday, 4 May 2023.