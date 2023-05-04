DH Latest NewsDH NEWSKeralaLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Enforcement Directorate conducts raids at Manappuram Finance premises in Kerala

May 4, 2023, 08:19 pm IST

Thrissur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) ,  conducted raids  at various premises of Manappuram Finance in Kerala. The raids were conducted  as  part of a money laundering investigations.

According to reports, the  raids are conducted  to collect evidence related to allegations of collecting public deposits to the tune of around Rs 150 crore by the company flouting Reserve Bank of India guidelines. The searches were being conducted on various premises, including the headquarters of the company in Thrissur and those of its promoters.

Company officials neither denied nor confirmed ED searches.

 

