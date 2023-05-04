Enforcement Directorate conducts raids at Manappuram Finance premises in Kerala

Thrissur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) , conducted raids at various premises of Manappuram Finance in Kerala. The raids were conducted as part of a money laundering investigations.

According to reports, the raids are conducted to collect evidence related to allegations of collecting public deposits to the tune of around Rs 150 crore by the company flouting Reserve Bank of India guidelines. The searches were being conducted on various premises, including the headquarters of the company in Thrissur and those of its promoters.

Company officials neither denied nor confirmed ED searches.