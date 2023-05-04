Former US President Donald Trump denies rape allegations against him by writer E. Jean Carroll

In a deposition video played on May 3, former US President Donald Trump denied rape allegations made against him by writer E. Jean Carroll, calling her claims a “ridiculous, disgusting story.” Trump has been defending himself without testifying in person in an ongoing civil trial. While the entire deposition footage was not released, portions of the transcript have been filed publicly. Trump’s lawyer had previously said the former president has decided against testifying. The trial, in which Carroll said after raping her, Trump defamed her when she spoke the truth, is in its sixth day and is expected to extend into next week.

Carroll is suing Trump for battery and defamation in a civil trial. She has accused the former president of raping her at Bergdorf Goodman, a luxury department store based on Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, New York. The deposition video was played a day after Carroll’s friend, author Lisa Birnbach, testified against Trump to a jury in Manhattan federal court.

During the hearing on Wednesday, another woman claimed that Trump sexually assaulted her back in 2005 at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. Former People magazine reporter Natasha Stoynoff also told jurors that the former president forcibly kissed her for a “few minutes” until a butler interrupted the alleged assault. Her testimony also follows Jessica Leeds’, who told jurors on Tuesday that Trump allegedly grabbed her chest and ran his hand up her skirt as they sat side by side in first class.

Trump reiterated his denial of the women’s claims and has previously said that these allegations are politically motivated. He was asked about why he was not in court on Wednesday, to which he responded by saying, “I hear we’re doing very well in New York.” This comes as the former president recently addressed reporters in Scotland where he was seen playing golf.