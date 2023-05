Post being acquitted in the Jiah Khan case, Sooraj Pancholi seeks blessings at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib

New Delhi: After being acquitted in the Jiah Khan case, actor Sooraj Pancholi on Wednesday visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib to seek blessings. Sooraj took to Instagram and dropped pictures from his visit to Gurudwara Bangla Sahib. In the pictures, he can be seen seeking blessings, wearing a t-shirt and denim.

After a special court acquitted him of the charge of abetment actor Jiah Khan’s death, on Friday, Sooraj penned a thank-you note for ‘all those who have always supported and believed’ in him during his legal battle.

The 25-year-old ‘Nishabd’ actor was found dead at her Juhu home in Mumbai on June 3, 2013. Police later arrested Sooraj on the basis of a six-page letter, purportedly written by Jiah, and booked him for abetment to suicide. Sooraj was in an alleged relationship with Jiah. Jiah’s mother Rabia Khan alleged that her daughter was murdered. In October 2013, Rabia moved Bombay High Court seeking a CBI probe in the case, alleging that her daughter had been murdered.

On the order of the Bombay High Court, the CBI took over the probe from the Maharashtra Police in July 2014. Rabia claimed that her daughter was in an abusive relationship with Sooraj, son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab. However, on Friday, Sooraj was finally cleared of all the charges by the CBI court in Mumbai. Sooraj also issued a statement to the press after his being acquitted in the Jiah Khan case, saying the last 10 years had been ‘painful’ for him and his family. Earlier, after his acquittal, Sooraj had shared a note on Instagram that read, ‘The Truth always wins! #GodIsGreat’.