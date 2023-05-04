President rejects the man’s mercy petition of killing a 4-year-old girl by rape

According to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu has rejected the mercy petition of a man convicted of raping and stoning to death a four-year-old girl in Maharashtra in 2008. On May 3, 2017, the Supreme Court denied Vasanta Sampat Dupare’s (then 55-year-old) review plea and sentenced him to death.

The President’s Secretariat received a recommendation from the Union Home Ministry in this case on March 28 of this year. “The mercy petition was rejected by the President (on April 10),” according to a statement on the status of the mercy petition sent by the President’s secretariat on April 28, 2023. In 2017, the Supreme Court ruled that “the aggravating circumstances and the barbaric manner in which the four-year-old was murdered clearly outweighed the mitigating circumstances.” On November 26, 2014, it upheld the trial court’s and the Bombay High Court’s decision to sentence Maharashtra resident Dupare to death in the 2008 rape and murder case. On July 14, 2016, the Supreme Court decided to hear Dupare’s petition, in which he claimed he was denied a fair chance to present his views at the trial court, which sentenced him to death. While upholding the convict’s death sentence, the Supreme Court stated that raping a minor girl was “a monstrous burial of her dignity in darkness.” According to the court’s interpretation of the facts in the case, the convict, a neighbour, enticed the girl, raped her, and then pummelling her to death with two huge stones.