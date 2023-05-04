Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty open marginally higher

Mumbai: Indian equity indices opened marginally higher on Thursday. As per market experts, gains from index heavyweight TCS and HDFC supported the upward rally of domestic benchmark indices.

NSE Nifty rose 12 points or 0.07% to open at 18,102. BSE Sensex added 44 points or 0.07% to open at 61,237. On the sectoral front, Nifty Metal surged 0.73% and Nifty PSU Bank rose 0.34%. Financials, auto, IT, FMCG, media, pharma, healthcare, and consumer durables sectors also opened with gains. In the broader market, Nifty Midcap 100 advanced 0.23% and Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 0.33%.

Top gainers in the market were Tata Steel, L&T, Bajaj Finance, Nestle, NTPC, TCS and Tata Motors. The top losers in the market were HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid, and ICICI Bank.