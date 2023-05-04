World Boxing Championships 2023: India’s Nishant Dev enters pre-quarterfinals

Tashkent: In boxing, India’s Nishant Dev advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the World Boxing Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The young Indian boxer defeated 2021 World Championships bronze medallist Sarkhan Aliyev of Azerbaijan by ‘5-0’. Nishant, who had reached the quarter-finals in the last edition as well, will now face Lee Sangmin of South Korea in the next round.

On Thursday, 4 Indian boxers will be in action. The 2022 Thailand Open champion Govind Sahani (48kg) will face Mehron Shafiev of Tajikistan, while the 2019 Asian silver medallist Deepak Kumar (51kg) will face Luis Delgado of Ecuador.

Around 538 boxers, including several Olympic medallists, from 107 countries are participating in the event.