8 people killed, 13 injured ?in mass shooting in Serbia

Belgrade: Eight people were killed and 13 injured late Thursday in a shooting near a Serbian town about 60 kilometres (37 miles) south of capital Belgrade, state-run media reported.

The shooting occurred near Mladenovac as the attacker opened fire with an automatic weapon from a moving vehicle and fled, RTS television reported. Police were searching for the attacker. A heavy police presence was deployed and numerous ambulances rushed to the scene, while helicopters were flying over the area.

On Wednesday, a 13-year-old student shot dead eight peers and a security guard in a Belgrade elementary school, an attack that shocked the Balkan nation. In 2023, a villager in Mladenovac shot dead 13 relatives and neighbours.