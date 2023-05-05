BMW issues ‘Do not drive’ warning over 90,000 cars

BMW has issued a “do not drive” warning for around 90,000 cars made between 2000 and 2006 that were subject to a Takata driver-side airbag inflator recall but have yet to be repaired. Bloomberg reported that the company is going to great lengths to ensure that all cars with Takata airbag inflators are fixed promptly, and it will contact owners via email.

The models involved in the campaign include the E46-generation 3 Series built between 2002 and 2006, the E39-generation 5 Series built from 2000 to 2003, and the E53-generation X5 built between 2000 and 2004. The Takata airbag inflators installed in these older vehicles can hurl shrapnel towards front passengers if nudged, and BMW has warned that the risk of serious injury or death increases over time.

The car manufacturer has notified owners several times about the issue since 2016.

According to Autoblog, BMW has said it will reach out to owners who still need to have their vehicles fixed in the coming weeks. While owners can take their cars to an authorised dealership to have the recall carried out, BMW is also sending technicians to the location of the car or offering to pick up the vehicle and deliver it once the repair is complete.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Acting Administrator Ann Carlson stated in a press release that the inflators used by Takata are now two decades old and have a 50% chance of rupturing even in a minor crash. At least 33 people have died as a result of airbag explosions since 2009 globally, with 24 in the US, reported the Associated Press.

Over 67 million Takata inflators were recalled globally due to the potential for the hazardous defect, resulting in the largest sequence of auto recalls in US history.

However, the American government reports that many of these inflators have yet to be fixed. The majority of fatalities and injuries due to airbag explosions occurred in the US, but incidents have also occurred in Australia and Malaysia. Takata Corp. of Japan filed for bankruptcy as a result of the airbag issue.