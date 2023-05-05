In Bengaluru, 11 kidnapped girls from Jharkhand rescued

An officer reported that eleven girls trafficked from Jharkhand were rescued in Bengaluru. The minors were members of the Paharia tribe, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG). “Eleven Paharia tribe girls have been rescued.” “They will be brought to Ranchi from Bengaluru,” the officer said, adding that the females are from the districts of Sahibganj and Pakur. Meanwhile, the government issued a statement saying, “Many cases of human traffickers selling children of poor families in big cities under the guise of jobs have come to light.” In this regard, the state government’s Anti-Human Trafficking Unit is constantly taking action against traffickers in order to rescue children.”

Arrangements have also been made for the rehabilitation of the rescued children, the statement said. Recently, 13 minors, including a pregnant 14-year-old girl, trafficked from Jharkhand were rescued from Delhi.