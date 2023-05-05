MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to re-release in cinemas on May 12

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as cricket legend MS Dhoni, will be re-released in theatres on May 12, the film’s producers announced on Thursday. The film, which also stars Kiara Advani and Disha Patani, will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story has been an incredibly special film for Star Studios, but also for Indians all over the world, showcasing our most successful cricket captain’s inspiring journey. The re-release aims to provide his fans across the country with another opportunity to relive some of cricket’s most magical moments on the big screen, said Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios, Disney Star.

The film, directed by Neeraj Pandey, also stars Bhumika Chawla and Anupam Kher in crucial parts. M.S. Dhoni was one of Rajput’s most commercially successful films. The actor, who made his film debut in 2013 with “Kai Po Che!” and then appeared in films such as “Shuddh Desi Romance”, “Kedarnath”, “Sonchiriya”, and “Chhichhore”, passed away in June 2020.