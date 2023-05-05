Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster film Pathaan to hit theatres in Bangladesh

Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster film Pathaan, which shattered several box office records and earned over US $130 million worldwide, is set to release in Bangladesh on May 12. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles.

This will be the first time a Hindi film will have a wide release in Bangladesh since the country’s formation in 1971, after a consortium of 19 Bangladesh film associations decided to allow Hindi-language films to release in the country earlier this year.

Nelson D’Souza, VP of international distribution at Yash Raj Films, expressed excitement about the release, saying that cinema has always been a unifying force that transcends borders and brings people together. He also noted that Pathaan has a tremendous fan following in Bangladesh and will represent Indian culture and cinema in its full glory.

Pathaan’s screenplay is written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala, with the story written by Anand, who has also directed films such as War and Bang Bang. It is SRK’s comeback film, released on January 25, and features an ensemble cast of top Bollywood stars.