State Education Department bans summer classes, warns of severe consequences for any infringement.

The state’s education department has issued a directive instructing all schools against holding classes during the mid-summer vacation. The order applies to all government, aided, unaided, higher secondary, and vocational higher secondary schools, as well as schools following CBSE and ICSE syllabuses. This is not the first time such a directive has been issued. However, many institutions did not comply with the earlier order, leading the government to release the circular a second time. The circular stipulates that schools will be held responsible for any medical emergencies that students may encounter due to the summer heat while in class or on the way.

The education department has also warned of strict action against school authorities and teachers who violate the rules. Several complaints had been received by the department regarding classes being held in violation of the earlier government order. Education officers have been instructed to ensure that schools comply with the directive. Additionally, the circular recommends taking action against officials responsible for any violation noticed.

The National Child Rights Commission has also suggested that schools not hold classes during the mid-summer vacation. It is essential to prioritize the health and safety of students, and the directive is a step in that direction.